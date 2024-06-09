6.9.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Jack Blake scored his eighth goal of the season with a first-half penalty kick as Indy Eleven took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as the visitors extended their winning streak to a Championship season-best seven games.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.