6.9.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Jack Blake scored his eighth goal of the season with a first-half penalty kick as Indy Eleven took a 1-0 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium as the visitors extended their winning streak to a Championship season-best seven games.
