6.8.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s ninth goal of the season powers Charlotte Independence to first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, ninth victory against Richmond Kickers in pair's 19th meeting across all competitions.

#usl #uslonyoutube

About the Official USL YouTube Channel: Here you will find all the latest videos from the USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, and USL Academy including highlights from across the leagues, full-length matches, special features and much more.

https://uslsoccer.com/

More from our League One: https://uslleagueone.com/ https://twitter.com/USLLeagueOne/ https://www.facebook.com/USLLeagueOne/ https://instagram.com/USLLeagueOne/

More from our Championship League: https://uslchampionship.com/ https://twitter.com/USLChampionship/ https://www.facebook.com/USLChampionship/ https://instagram.com/USLChampionship/

More from our League Two: https://uslleaguetwo.com/ https://twitter.com/USLLeagueTwo/ https://www.facebook.com/USLLeagueTwo/ https://instagram.com/USLLeagueTwo/

More from our Academy League: https://usl-academy.com/ https://twitter.com/USL_Academy https://instagram.com/USL_Academy/

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 8, 2024

Jacks Defeat Richmond Kickers on the Road in USL Jägermeister Cup - Charlotte Independence

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.