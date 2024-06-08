6.8.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s ninth goal of the season powers Charlotte Independence to first USL Jägermeister Cup victory, ninth victory against Richmond Kickers in pair's 19th meeting across all competitions.
