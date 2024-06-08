6.8.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Maxi Rodriguez and Vincent Bezerra scored either side of halftime as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against Rhode Island FC to get back in the win column while keeping RIFC winless at home this season.

