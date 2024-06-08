6.8.2024: One Knoxville vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







One Knoxville SC serves Barrel Brawl rival Lexington SC first USL Jägermeister Cup loss, remains unbeaten against Lexington all-time with 2-0 victory at Regal Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.

#usl #uslonyoutube

