6.8.2024: Oakland Roots SC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Jeciel Cedeno scored a second-half winner as Oakland Roots SC took a 1-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Pioneer Stadium for their third win in the past four games as the Rowdies' three-game winning streak came to an end.
