6.8.2024: New Mexico United vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Daniel Bruce redirected home a shot by Marco Micaletto with three minutes to go to lift New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Isotopes Park, maintaining United's perfect home league record this season with five wins from five to top the Western Conference.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024
- First Place New Mexico United Remain Perfect at Home, Beat Hartford Athletic, 1-0 - New Mexico United
- Hartford Fall 1-0 to New Mexico - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity Keeps It Rolling at Home with Win Over North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks FC Earn a Draw on the Road against Memphis 901 FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- Battery, Riverhounds Share Points in Scoreless Stalemate - Charleston Battery
- Defenses Reign as Hounds, Battery Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday - North Carolina FC
- Memphis 901 FC Earns Point in 1-1 Draw Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Memphis 901 FC
- Defenses Reign as Hounds, Battery Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Notes (6.8.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies - Oakland Roots
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at FC Tulsa - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- First Place New Mexico United Remain Perfect at Home, Beat Hartford Athletic, 1-0
- Sold out: United for the Cup Airline Package Sells out in Less Than One Minute
- New Mexico United & Sacramento Republic FC Announce Match Reschedule
- United for the Cup: New Mexico United Charters Fan Airliner to Open Cup Quarterfinal in Los Angeles
- Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season