6.8.2024: New Mexico United vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Daniel Bruce redirected home a shot by Marco Micaletto with three minutes to go to lift New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Isotopes Park, maintaining United's perfect home league record this season with five wins from five to top the Western Conference.

