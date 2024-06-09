6.8.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
June 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Kieran Phillips and Cristian Parano scored second-half goals while Danny Vitiello saved a penalty kick as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against NorCal rival Monterey Bay F.C. at Cardinale Stadium to rebound from its first loss of the season.
