6.8.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
Luiz Fernando scored the equalizer for Memphis 901 FC after Wahab Ackwei had given Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC an early lead as the sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw at AutoZone Park to extend the Switchbacks' undefeated run to seven games.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
