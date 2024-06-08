Sports stats



Louisville City FC

6.8.2024: Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


Sam Gleadle and Sean Totsch found the net as Louisville City FC held off a late rally by North Carolina FC to take a 2-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium to claim a seventh consecutive league victory at home to start the current campaign.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central