6.8.2024: Louisville City FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Sam Gleadle and Sean Totsch found the net as Louisville City FC held off a late rally by North Carolina FC to take a 2-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium to claim a seventh consecutive league victory at home to start the current campaign.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.