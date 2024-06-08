6.8.2024: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Diogo Pacheco scored a pair of second half goals - his first in the USL Championship - as FC Tulsa took a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field for its first home win of the season despite a brilliant late strike by SAFC's Jorge Hernandez.
