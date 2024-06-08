6.8.2024: FC Tulsa vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Diogo Pacheco scored a pair of second half goals - his first in the USL Championship - as FC Tulsa took a 2-1 victory against San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field for its first home win of the season despite a brilliant late strike by SAFC's Jorge Hernandez.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.