6.7.2026: Brooklyn vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Markus Anderson and Stefan Stojanovic each scored a pair of goals as Brooklyn FC swept to a 5-1 victory against Portland Hearts of Pine in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Maimonides Park, moving BKFC into second place in the group with its second win of the tournament.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2026

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