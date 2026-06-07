6.6.2026: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Goals from Camron Miller and Andre Lewis within a three-minute span in the second half gave Spokane Velocity FC a 2-1 win over rival Athletic Club Boise in Group 1 Prinx Tires USL Cup action at One Spokane Stadium.
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