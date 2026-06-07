6.6.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay - Game Highlights
Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Ryan Spaulding scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Sacramento Republic FC claimed a 5-3 victory against Monterey Bay FC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup after rallying for a 1-1 draw despite going down to 10 players in the first half to solidify its position at the top of the group standings.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026
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