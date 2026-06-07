6.6.2026: New York Cosmos vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Sierra Leone international Augustine Williams tallied a goal and an assist to lift Hartford Athletic a 4-1 win over the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium, moving the visitors to first place in Group 5 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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