6.6.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







Paco Craig and Josh O'Brien scored second-half goals to lead Indy Eleven to a 2-0 victory against Forward Madison FC in Group 4 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night, keeping the hosts alive going in the group after a dominant performance.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 6, 2026

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