6.6.2026: FC Naples vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights
Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Goals from Declan Watters and Chandler O'Dwyer and an eight-save shutout from 18-year-old Rockson Amedeka propelled the Sarasota Paradise to their first-ever victory over rival FC Naples in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 7 action at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
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