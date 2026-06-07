6.6.2026: FC Naples vs. Sarasota Paradise - Game Highlights

Published on June 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video







Goals from Declan Watters and Chandler O'Dwyer and an eight-save shutout from 18-year-old Rockson Amedeka propelled the Sarasota Paradise to their first-ever victory over rival FC Naples in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 7 action at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.







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