6.6.2026: AV Alta FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







Goals in either half by Collin Anderson and Ilias Aoumaich were the difference, as AV ALTA FC fought back to win 2-1 over Orange County SC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.