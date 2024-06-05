6.5.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals from May USL League One Player of the Month nominees Pedro Dolabella, Joe Gallardo help Union Omaha record highest-scoring regular season match in club history with 5-2 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium.
