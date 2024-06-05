6.5.2024: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

June 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video







Goals from May USL League One Player of the Month nominees Pedro Dolabella, Joe Gallardo help Union Omaha record highest-scoring regular season match in club history with 5-2 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium.

