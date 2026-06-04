6.3.2026: FC Naples vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples YouTube Video
A first-half offensive onslaught by the Charlotte Independence drove them to a 5-1 win over FC Naples at Paradise Coast Sports Complex as goals from Prince Saydee, Souaibou Marou, Jon Bakero, and a brace by Luis Álvarez sent Charlotte to third in the USL League One standings on Wednesday night.
Check out the FC Naples Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 3, 2026
- Charlotte Blasts FC Naples 5-1 for Fifth Straight Win - Charlotte Independence
- Greenville Triumphant Tonight over Forward - Forward Madison FC
- 100 Match Milestone: Sebastián Guenzatti's Lasting Legacy - New York Cosmos
- Cosmos Face Hartford Athletic in Regional Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash - New York Cosmos
- Hearts of Pine Granted USL W League Franchise - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Naples Stories
- FC Naples Holds off Westchester SC 1-0 in Memorial Day Weekend Match
- FC Naples Defeats Sporting Club Jax in Dramatic Penalty Shootout During Prinx Tires USL Cup
- FC Naples Falls, 0-3, to Reigning USL League One Champion One Knoxville SC
- FC Naples Set for High-Stakes Showdown against One Knoxville SC on May 2
- FC Naples Pushes Orlando City SC to the Brink in Historic Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Battle