6.3.2026: Corpus Christi vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Two goals in second-half stoppage time, including a 98th-minute winner by Sam Roscoe-Byrne, delivered Corpus Christi FC its first USL League One victory on Wednesday night as the Sharks defeated Portland Hearts of Pine 3-2 at Cabaniss Athletic Complex.
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