6.29.2024: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Abdi Mohamed and Greg Hurst scored either side of halftime as Western Conference leader New Mexico United rallied from a first-half deficit to take a 3-2 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field despite being reduced to 10 players in the first half.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
