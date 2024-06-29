6.29.2024: San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Abdi Mohamed and Greg Hurst scored either side of halftime as Western Conference leader New Mexico United rallied from a first-half deficit to take a 3-2 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field despite being reduced to 10 players in the first half.

