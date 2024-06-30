6.29.2024: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Sebastian Herrera scored with three minutes to go while Danny Vitiello posted his eighth shutout of the season with a four-save performance as Sacramento Republic took a 1-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Heart Health Park.

