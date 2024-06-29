6.29.2024: One Knoxville vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Stuart Ritchie's first one-goal, one-assist match helps One Knoxville SC snap Forward Madison FC's club-record eight-match unbeaten streak, overtake 'Mingos in Central Group standings with 2-0 victory at Regal Soccer Stadium.
