6.29.2024: One Knoxville vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Stuart Ritchie's first one-goal, one-assist match helps One Knoxville SC snap Forward Madison FC's club-record eight-match unbeaten streak, overtake 'Mingos in Central Group standings with 2-0 victory at Regal Soccer Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.