6.29.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC matches club record with fifth consecutive victory, becomes last unbeaten club in USL Jägermeister Cup play with 3-1 victory against Spokane Velocity FC at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.

