6.29.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC matches club record with fifth consecutive victory, becomes last unbeaten club in USL Jägermeister Cup play with 3-1 victory against Spokane Velocity FC at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.
