Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC

6.29.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC matches club record with fifth consecutive victory, becomes last unbeaten club in USL Jägermeister Cup play with 3-1 victory against Spokane Velocity FC at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.
