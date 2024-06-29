6.29.2024: Miami FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Maxi Rodriguez scored a pair of goals after Rhys Williams and Michael Bryant found the net either side of halftime as Detroit City FC swept to a 4-0 victory against Miami FC at FIU Stadium to rebound from a midweek setback.
