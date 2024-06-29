6.29.2024: Loudoun United FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Abdellatif Aboukoura and Wesley Leggett scored early and late to earn Loudoun United FC a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field for the club's first win against Tampa Bay since the 2019 season.
