6.29.2024: Loudoun United FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Abdellatif Aboukoura and Wesley Leggett scored early and late to earn Loudoun United FC a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Segra Field for the club's first win against Tampa Bay since the 2019 season.

