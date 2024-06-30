6.29.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

June 30, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Khori Bennett scored a pair of goals and Raiko Arozarena notched a crucial second-half penalty kick save as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 2-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC as the hosts surpassed their point total from the 2023 season with their fifth win of the campaign.

