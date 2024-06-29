6.29.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







In only third road victory in club history, Lexington SC stuns East Group-leading Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, through Ates Diouf's second-minute score - the fastest in club history - to claim first-ever victory against Greenville, ascend to top of Central Group.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.