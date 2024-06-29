6.29.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
In only third road victory in club history, Lexington SC stuns East Group-leading Greenville Triumph SC, 1-0, through Ates Diouf's second-minute score - the fastest in club history - to claim first-ever victory against Greenville, ascend to top of Central Group.
