6.29.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Ronaldo Damus scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Weidner Field as the hosts rebounded from a setback last time out.
