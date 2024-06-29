Sports stats



Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

6.29.2024: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video


Ronaldo Damus scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Weidner Field as the hosts rebounded from a setback last time out.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics

