6.28.2025: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Stefan Stojanovic and Nighte Pickering scored either side of halftime to give Las Vegas Lights FC a 2-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC at Cashman Field to move into first place in Group 1 of the USL Jägermeister Cup as it closed its four-game group stage with three wins.

