6.28.2025: AV Alta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC stretches club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches, defeats fellow expansion side FC Naples at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 4-1, as Eduardo Blancas bags first hat trick in club history, Jerry Desdunes adds two assists, one goal.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
