6.28.2025: AV Alta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV ALTA FC stretches club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches, defeats fellow expansion side FC Naples at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 4-1, as Eduardo Blancas bags first hat trick in club history, Jerry Desdunes adds two assists, one goal.







