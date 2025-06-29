Sports stats

6.28.2025: AV Alta FC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

June 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV ALTA FC stretches club-record unbeaten streak to eight matches, defeats fellow expansion side FC Naples at Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 4-1, as Eduardo Blancas bags first hat trick in club history, Jerry Desdunes adds two assists, one goal.
