6.28.2024: Memphis 901 FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

June 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Five different players found the net - including Marlon Santos bagging his seventh of the season - as Memphis 901 FC swept to a 5-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at AutoZone Park to move its undefeated streak to five consecutive games.

