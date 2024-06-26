6.26.2024: Rhode Island FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rwandan international Jojea Kwizera had a goal and assist while Albert Dikwa and Noah Fuson also found the net as Rhode Island FC earned its first home victory in club history with a 3-0 win against El Paso Locomotive FC at Beirne Stadium.

