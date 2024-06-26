6.26.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Phanuel Kavita's first goal in the USL Championship in almost four years proved the winner as Birmingham Legion FC took a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium as Le Rouge fell at home for the first time in 2024.
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
