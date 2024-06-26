6.26.2024: Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

June 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Phanuel Kavita's first goal in the USL Championship in almost four years proved the winner as Birmingham Legion FC took a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium as Le Rouge fell at home for the first time in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.