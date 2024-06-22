Sports stats



Richmond Kickers

6.22.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Bruno Rendón, Ethan Hoard continue to shine, as Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to eight, winning streak to four with 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.
