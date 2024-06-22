6.22.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Bruno Rendón, Ethan Hoard continue to shine, as Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to eight, winning streak to four with 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
