6.22.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Bruno Rendón, Ethan Hoard continue to shine, as Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC extends unbeaten streak to eight, winning streak to four with 2-0 victory against Richmond Kickers at City Stadium.

