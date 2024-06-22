6.22.2024: New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Talen Maples scored a penalty kick in the second minute of second half stoppage time to lift New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to earn its sixth consecutive victory at Isotopes Park to start the season and remain on top of the Western Conference.

