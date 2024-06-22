6.22.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Goals either side of halftime by Tristan Trager and Alex Dixon lifted Monterey Bay F.C. to a 2-1 victory against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at Cardinale Stadium to claim a season sweep of the series as Oakland's three-game winning streak came to an end.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.