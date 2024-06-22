6.22.2024: Miami FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Felipe Rodriguez saved a penalty kick with eight minutes to go to preserve a 2-2 draw for Miami FC against Loudoun United FC at FIU Stadium after Loudoun had rallied from a two-goal deficit at halftime through goals by Abdellatif Aboukoura and Riley Bidois early in the second half.

