6.22.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Five different players found the net as Rhode Island FC took its second victory of its inaugural season with a 5-2 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium that marked the first time LouCity had conceded five goals at home in the USL Championship in its history.

