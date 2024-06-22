Sports stats



United Soccer League Championship

6.22.2024: Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Five different players found the net as Rhode Island FC took its second victory of its inaugural season with a 5-2 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium that marked the first time LouCity had conceded five goals at home in the USL Championship in its history.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 22, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central