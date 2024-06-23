6.22.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights
June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Khori Bennett scored from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw with Memphis 901 FC at Cashman Field after the visitors had gone ahead late in the first half on a goal by Bruno Lapa from inside his own half.
