6.22.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Memphis 901 FC - Game Highlights

June 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go to earn Las Vegas Lights FC a 1-1 draw with Memphis 901 FC at Cashman Field after the visitors had gone ahead late in the first half on a goal by Bruno Lapa from inside his own half.

