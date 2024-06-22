6.22.2024: FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa YouTube Video







Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello posted a seven-save shutout as the visitors played to a 0-0 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to remain undefeated in 15 meetings between the teams all-time.

