6.22.2024: FC Tulsa vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
June 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa YouTube Video
Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello posted a seven-save shutout as the visitors played to a 0-0 draw against FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field to remain undefeated in 15 meetings between the teams all-time.
