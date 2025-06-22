6.21.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Sports stats

AV Alta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV ALTA FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a 1-1 draw in the first league meeting between the two expansion sides at Lancaster Memorial Stadium as Emmanuel Alaribe's first-half strike was answered by Azaad Liadi's equalizer in the 78th minute, extending the host's unbeaten streak to six matches.
