6.21.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

AV Alta FC YouTube Video







AV ALTA FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a 1-1 draw in the first league meeting between the two expansion sides at Lancaster Memorial Stadium as Emmanuel Alaribe's first-half strike was answered by Azaad Liadi's equalizer in the 78th minute, extending the host's unbeaten streak to six matches.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 22, 2025

