6.21.2025: AV Alta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
AV Alta FC YouTube Video
AV ALTA FC and Portland Hearts of Pine played to a 1-1 draw in the first league meeting between the two expansion sides at Lancaster Memorial Stadium as Emmanuel Alaribe's first-half strike was answered by Azaad Liadi's equalizer in the 78th minute, extending the host's unbeaten streak to six matches.
Check out the AV Alta FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from June 22, 2025
- Los Pájaros Win It at the Death - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AV Alta FC Stories
- AV ALTA FC Signs Defender Elijah Martin to Inaugural Roster
- Miguel Ibarra Becomes AV ALTA FC's First Player Signing
- AV ALTA FC Announces Jimmie Villalobos as Second Historic Signing
- AV ALTA FC Officially Introduce Inaugural Home Jersey for 2025 Season in USL League One
- The City of Lancaster and AV ALTA FC Officially Break Ground at Lancaster Municipal Stadium