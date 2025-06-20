6.20.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







Kyle Edwards scored a pair of goals after Mamadou Dieng had opened the scoring as Hartford Athletic took a 3-0 victory against Loudoun United FC before a sellout crowd of 5,500 at Trinity Health Stadium for its second victory of the USL Championship season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.