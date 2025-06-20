6.20.2025: Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
June 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Kyle Edwards scored a pair of goals after Mamadou Dieng had opened the scoring as Hartford Athletic took a 3-0 victory against Loudoun United FC before a sellout crowd of 5,500 at Trinity Health Stadium for its second victory of the USL Championship season.
