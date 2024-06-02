6.2.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Chuy Enriquez scored the only goal and Antony Siaha recorded a seven-save shutout that included a key late penalty kick denial as Monterey Bay F.C. took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Cardinale Stadium to break a seven-game winless streak.
