6.2.2024: Monterey Bay F.C. vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

June 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Chuy Enriquez scored the only goal and Antony Siaha recorded a seven-save shutout that included a key late penalty kick denial as Monterey Bay F.C. took a 1-0 victory against New Mexico United at Cardinale Stadium to break a seven-game winless streak.

