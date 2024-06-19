6.19.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video
Jansen Wilson's third goal of the season led Louisville City FC to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium as the visitors rebounded from a setback last time out to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to six points.
Check out the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2024
- LouCity Moves Six Points Clear with Win Over Pittsburgh - Louisville City FC
- Out of the Office: Republic FC Honors Juneteenth with a Day of Service - Sacramento Republic FC
- The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Reaches Major Construction Milestone - Rhode Island FC
- David Nail to Perform at Highmark Stadium on August 3 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Notes (6.19.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs El Paso Locomotive - Oakland Roots
- Hounds Deal DeShields to Hartford - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Reflecting on the Founding of the Rowdies 50 Years Ago - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hartford Athletic Acquire Michael DeShields from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Via Transfer - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Visits Historic Greenwood District Ahead of Greenwood Night - FC Tulsa
- Tim Howard Steps Down as Memphis 901 FC Sporting Director - Memphis 901 FC
- Switchbacks FC End in a Draw on the Road Against Las Vegas - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.