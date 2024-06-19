6.19.2024: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson's third goal of the season led Louisville City FC to a 1-0 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium as the visitors rebounded from a setback last time out to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to six points.

