Greenville Triumph SC

6.19.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals from Lyam MacKinnon, Evan Lee see Greenville Triumph SC return to top of table with 2-0 victory against Charlotte Independence, take 5-4-0 advantage in all-time series against Jacks.
