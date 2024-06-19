6.19.2024: Birmingham Legion FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
June 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Alex Crognale, Tabort Etaka Preston and Tyler Pasher scored second-half goals as Birmingham Legion FC took a 3-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Protective Stadium.
