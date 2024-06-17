6.17.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights
June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC stretches unbeaten streak to seven through Bruno Rendón's seventh goal in six matches, David García's stoppage-time winner with 2-1 victory to remain unbeaten against One Knoxville SC all-time.
