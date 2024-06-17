6.17.2024: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

June 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC YouTube Video







Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC stretches unbeaten streak to seven through Bruno Rendón's seventh goal in six matches, David García's stoppage-time winner with 2-1 victory to remain unbeaten against One Knoxville SC all-time.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.