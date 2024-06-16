Sports stats



North Carolina FC

6.16.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video


Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central