6.16.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights
June 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Check out the North Carolina FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2024
- Two first-half goals propel NCFC past Monterey Bay FC - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Falls 2-0 to North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park - Monterey Bay FC
- OCSC Loses 4-2 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Orange County SC
- North Carolina FC Returns Home to Face Monterey Bay FC - North Carolina FC
- Detroit City FC Defeats Eastern Conference Champions, 2-0, at Keyworth Stadium - Detroit City FC
- Win Streak Ends After 3-2 Defeat to Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Concede Four in Loss on the Road to Colorado Springs - Orange County SC
- Rivera Strikes Late, Rowdies Down Louisville 3-2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Oakland Top NorCal Rivals Away in Sacramento 3-2 - Oakland Roots
- Rivera Strikes Late, Rowdies Down Louisville 3-2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Dominate Orange County, Final Score of 4-2. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Knocks off New Mexico United in Dominant 2-1 Victory - Memphis 901 FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- Two first-half goals propel NCFC past Monterey Bay FC
- North Carolina FC Returns Home to Face Monterey Bay FC
- North Carolina FC Sends Defender Nelson Flores Blanco to San Antonio FC
- North Carolina FC Has Four-Match Unbeaten Steak Snapped in Loss at League-Leaders Saturday
- NCFC Travels to League-Leading Louisville City FC