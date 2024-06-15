6.15.2024: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Damián Rivera scored in the second minute of second half stoppage time to lift the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 3-2 victory against Louisville City FC at Al Lang Stadium to cap a dramatic game in which the Rowdies' had taken a two-goal lead through Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga before LouCity pulled level through goals by Aiden McFadden and Jorge Gonzalez.

